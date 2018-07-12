Apple worked with Blackmagic Design on new Radeon Pro 580-powered eGPU

Apple’s launch of refreshed MacBook Pros is the big news for today, and rightfully so. The update checks off many customer wants, such as DDR4 with up to 32GB of RAM on the 15-inch model, and quad-core CPUs on the 13-inch model.

But graphics are still an area that could use assistance, and Apple recognizes this. Earlier this spring it launched a new version of macOS with official eGPU support in tow. Today, it’s been revealed that Apple has worked with Blackmagic Design, known for its DaVinci Resolve NLE, on a brand new all-in-one $699 eGPU.

Notably, this is the first eGPU to claim out of the box compatibility with the LG UltraFine 5K Display. It looks like you can just connect the display directly to the second Thunderbolt 3 port on the chassis, and drive the display with the eGPU.

The eGPU is built around a Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB, making it far from a screamer, but according to Blackmagic, the design results in a quieter, smaller footprint. In other words, it looks like this is a simple plug and play device, as you won’t have to bother with opening it up to supply your own GPU.

The integration with a built-in GPU somewhat justifies the high cost of the unit, but may hinder its ability to be upgraded with faster cards in the future. Yet, if you want to quickly start delving into VR applications with your MacBook Pro, this could be the way to go.

Here’s the key though: The Blackmagic eGPU has been specially tuned for operation in environments that require low noise. The cooling system enables extremely quiet operation as low as 18dB, vital for those working in video production and audio engineering environments. That fact alone could make the Blackmagic eGPU attractive in the eyes of video editors, audio engineers, and anyone else who demands a quiet workspace.

Specifications:

Built-in Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB of GDDR5 memory

Two Thunderbolt ports

Four USB 3 ports

One HDMI 2.0 port

85W of Power Delivery for full speed charging

Officially supports LG UltraFine 5K Display via Thunderbolt 3

Price: $699

Availability: Now (Apple Stores only)

As we’ve showed you in a previous video, the company’s own DaVinci Resolve heavily benefits from GPU acceleration. In fact, it’s able to harness the power of multiple GPUs simultaneously.

What are your thoughts on Blackmagic’s eGPU?

