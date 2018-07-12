Apple’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off receives short form Emmy nomination

While not particularly popular among fans and critics, Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series has received an Emmy nomination today, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Apple’s rendition of Carpool Karaoke is a spin-off of the viral segment from James Corden’s Late Late Show…

Apple’s Carpool Karaoke is among a slew of short form shows and skits to receive Emmy nominations. Apple is specifically listed in the “Short Form Variety Series” category, going up against content from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show, and more:

Shortform Variety Series Between The Scenes — The Daily Show

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon —

Cover Room

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was one of Apple’s first original content efforts and was met with less-than-positive reactions from critics and viewers alike. Apple originally purchased the rights to the segment in July of 2016, but didn’t release its first episode until August of 2017. Apple renewed Carpool Karaoke: The Series for a second season earlier this year.

Carpool Karaoke began as a segment on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, with Corden serving as an executive producer of Apple’s spin-off, as well. Corden also still airs his own original segments during The Late Late Show, as well.

The Emmy nomination is sure to distinguish that Apple’s spin-off is the one up for award, not Corden’s segment.

Do you think Carpool Karaoke is worthy of an Emmy? Let us know down in the comments!

It’s a party in the carpool lane! #CarpoolKaraoke just nabbed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/POvU171uRu — Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) July 12, 2018

