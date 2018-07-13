Apple partners with Malala Foundation to fight for equal education opportunities for girls in Brazil

Apple has today begun supporting the Malala Foundation in Latin America to help provide educational opportunities for girls. The collaboration will be between the foundation and Apple’s 10 Developer Academies in Brazil.

As stated in an Apple press release, the Malala foundation works to create safe, quality secondary education and opportunities for girls in Brazil.

The advocates join Malala Fund’s network of Gulmakai champions and will implement projects across the country designed to empower girls, teachers and policymakers through skills development, school enrollment efforts and education advocacy.

Malala was able to meet the young students at Apple’s Developer Academies in Brazil on Friday. She explained the importance of providing equal educational opportunities for girls all around the world.

“My hope is that every girl, from Rio to Riyadh, can be free to choose her own future,” said Malala Yousafzai. “Whether she wants to be a developer, a pilot, a dancer or a politician, education is the best path to a brighter future. By tapping into Apple’s network of student developers, Malala Fund will gain access to new tools to support our mission of free, safe, quality education. The students in Apple’s Developer Academy program share my passion for improving the world around us, and I am eager to see their innovative ideas to help girls in Brazil and across the globe.”

Of course, Apple was super thrilled to be able to join forces with the Malala Foundation, as well.

“We share Malala’s goal of getting more girls into quality education and are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Malala Fund by mobilizing thousands of Apple Developer Academy students and alumni across Brazil,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple has been committed to education since day one, and we can’t wait to see what our creative student developers come up with to help Malala Fund make a difference for girls around the world.”

We share Malala’s belief that girls — no matter where they live — deserve access to quality, safe education. We’re thrilled to support @MalalaFund’s expansion into Latin America. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/gnSnzsPnXe — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 13, 2018

