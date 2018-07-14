Get unbelievably realistic sound & control your Mac’s audio w/ 30% off Boom 3D

In addition to customization over your audio output system-wide, Boom3D includes a patent-pending 3D Surround Sound technology that creates an immersive virtual surround sound experience that works with any existing headphones. The app also optionally includes a built-in audio player so you can use it for your audio library and a companion iOS app to continue the experience on your iPhone. Here’s how it works.

Boom 3D is a popular volume booster and equalizer app for Mac that offers fine-grained control over volume and audio output settings either system-wide or on a per app basis.

Volume Booster, Equalizer, Effects, and Presets If you’re trying to squeeze more out of your speakers or headphones, Boom3D gives Mac users control over much more than macOS does natively. You can manually adjust your audio on a per-app basis or system-wide, or just stick to the app’s presets to quickly get more punch, a deeper or richer sound, or just more bass.

For users that want to manually fine-tune their audio, the app allows you to craft your own EQ settings and apply them on a per app basis or system-wide. The ability to apply to just some apps can come in handy if, for example, you want a bass-heavy experience in music apps but not on the rest of your system.

But you can just as easily apply presets, audio effects and manual tuning system-wide to improve your sound for all audio output on your Mac.

Also included in Boom3D is an intuitive Intensity Slider that makes it easy for anyone with or without experience to fine-tune EQ presets and audio effects to their personal taste.

Starting with OS X 10.10.3 and later, Boom3D has a self-calibration feature that tunes audio specifically for your model of Mac, which allows it to offer an even better experience as opposed to applying the same settings for everyone.