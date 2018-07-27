Apple will repair iPhones, iPads and Macs damaged by Japanese floods for free

In a support article posted overnight, Apple announced that it will repair any iPhones, Macs, iPads and iPods that were directly damaged by the devastating heavy floods that swept through Japan this month. Apple expressed its sympathies for anyone who was affected by the flooding, which has tragically caused hundreds of deaths.

The support naturally goes against Apple’s standard repair policies, which strictly exclude water damage. Apple says that it will attempt to repair any damaged products for free, including via courier delivery (via Macotakara).

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Affected residents can claim for service by calling Apple telephone support on 0120-27753-5. Online service repairs are not included. Almost all of Apple’s main product lines are eligible, but accessories are not included. Proof of ownership may be required.

Apple warns that courier pickup and delivery times may be impacted depending on conditions, with many areas still flooded. See this page on Apple’s Japanese blog for more info.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: