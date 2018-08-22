Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for September 1, celebrates Redwood National Park’s 50th anniversary

It’s been a while since Apple hosted an Activity Challenge for Apple Watch customers — at least in the US — but that will change next Saturday. Discovered by 9to5Mac friend Kyle Gray, the next Activity Challenge will take place on September 1 and celebrate Redwood National Park in California turning 50.

The rules for the challenge are simple: complete any walk, run, or wheelchair exercise that lasts 50 minutes or longer and unlock the achievement:

On September 1, celebrate national parks around the world and earn an award inspired by Redwood National Park’s 50th anniversary. Do a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of 50 minutes or more. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Like previous Activity Challenges that promote exercising with Apple Watch, the latest national park-themed challenge will unlock animating themed stickers in the Activity app for Messages as well as an award in the iPhone’s Activity app.

These rewards are only redeemable for one day, so mark your calendar and plan accordingly. Apple Watch customers should expect an alert for the challenge next Friday. The challenge should also be available internationally.

Starting with iOS 12 next month, Apple will also include new Activity stickers in the Messages app that appear without completing a special activity challenge. These include animated figures that run, swim, and walk, as well as a variety of other exercise-themed options.





