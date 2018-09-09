Apple Watch Series 1 & Series 3 supply starts to run low ahead of Series 4 launch

Ahead of the expected unveil of the Apple Watch Series 4 this week, availability of the Apple Watch Series 1 is beginning to worsen. On Apple’s website, the 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 in silver and space gray has become unavailable for purchase, as have many models of the Series 3.

The change was first noticed by iHelp BR. Directly from Apple, the 42mm version of the Apple Watch Series 1 remains available for shipping and pickup at select Apple Stores. Meanwhile, the 38mm version of the Apple Watch Series 1 is unavailable for delivery and for pickup. Select Apple retail stores do have the device available for same-day pickup, but it is completely unavailable from the far majority of locations – suggesting the only supply left is what retail stores have in stock.

At Best Buy, the 42mm model of the Apple Watch Series 1 is completely unavailable and listed as “sold out.” Likewise, the same model is sold out at Walmart as well.

The supply shortages aren’t exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 1, though. The Apple Watch Series 3 is also running low as many of the 38mm stainless steel, Hermes, and Edition models are unavailable for shipping and pickup. Again, the 38mm seems to be far more affected by shortages than the 42mm is.

Apple will introduce the Apple Watch Series 4 at its ‘Gather round’ event later this week. As we reported, the Apple Watch Series 4 is expected to feature a display that’s roughly 15 percent bigger than previous Apple Watch models.

With Apple seemingly phasing out the Apple Watch Series 1, it seems likely that Apple will keep select models of the Apple Watch Series 3 available as a more affordable option following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 4.

