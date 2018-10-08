Omnifocus 3 task manager updated for Apple Watch Series 4 

The highly rated Omnifocus 3 task manager for iPhone and Apple Watch has been updated to take advantage of the latest platform features. The latest update includes complication support for the new Infograph and Infograph Modular faces on Apple Watch Series 4.

Omnifocus 3 can now present data on the new Apple Watch Series 4 faces including the corner, circular, and circular with text complications on Infograph, and both circular and box complications on Infograph Modular. These complications let you see remaining tasks and next assignments.

The latest update also introduces new ways to manage notifications and fixes for app crashes:

Apple Watch — Added support for the Graphic Corner, Graphic Bezel, Graphic Circular, and Graphic Rectangular Apple Watch complications.

Notifications (iOS 12) — iOS Settings now includes “Configure in OmniFocus…” item in the Notifications section for OmniFocus. This is helpful if you use the “Manage” link on an OmniFocus notification to get to Settings but would actually like to change your Notifications Settings within OmniFocus itself.

Smaller Fixes and Improvements — Including crash fixes.

Omnifocus 3 is available for free with in-app purchases on the App Store.

