Beats by Dre unveils special edition Mickey Mouse Solo 3 Wireless headphones for 90th anniversary

On the heels of releasing the new Beats Studio Wireless Skyline Collection, a partnership between Disney and Beats by Dre is bringing new special edition Mickey Mouse Solo 3 Wireless headphones.

The collaboration is also an artist focused campaign, featuring rapper, Lil Yachty and coincides with the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

“Music and Disney go hand in hand, now they just have the perfect headphones to be an outlet and represent them,” Lil Yachty said. “I am honored to be chosen for this collaboration; I grew up watching Disney and using Beats headphones. Now I get to represent them both it’s unreal.”

These special edition Mickey Solo 3 headphones feature the same hardware and specs as the standard version, but come with a custom Disney/Beats carrying case, 90th anniversary pin, and decal in addition to the Mickey Mouse-branded headphones.

Mickey Mouse Solo 3 Wireless Highlights:

The cool-gray, on-ear wireless headphone features an all-over design resurrecting Mickey Mouse’s iconic pose worn by music legends throughout the eras.

Whether you’re playing your favorite Disney soundtrack or heading to one of Disney’s parks, music lovers on-the-go will appreciate Fast Fuel that provides 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging.

Keep the magic going with award-winning sound with up to an incredible 40 hours of battery life.

The Apple W1 chip provides an easy one-step Bluetooth connection and the added ability to toggle seamlessly between iCloud-registered devices.

The special-edition headphones also come with a unique, custom felt case inspired by the materials from Mickey Mouse ear hats plus a collectible 90th Anniversary pin and decal sticker.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Edition are available now for pre-order at Amazon for $330. They will arrive at Apple, Disney’s website, and Best Buy starting November 11th.

Beats also offers the Solo 3 Wireless headphones in black, silver, gold, rose gold, citrus red, and more.