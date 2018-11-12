HomeKit support for Molekule Air Purifier said to be nearing public rollout

HomeKit support for air purifiers has been somewhat of a sore thumb for many users, with Apple’s own HomeKit website proving as a source of unreliable information. Now, however, Molekule Air Purifier HomeKit support is seemingly on the horizon.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Owners of the $799 Molekule Air Purifier have been longing for HomeKit support for sometime, but one user on Reddit suggests that the wait is nearly over. Citing a support representative for the company, the Reddit user suggests that Molekule is in “final testing” of its next software update, which will bring HomeKit support.

If you’ve been holding out on purchasing a Molekule Air Purifier, this is certainly good news. Though, it’d be wise to wait for the update’s official release before you go purchase one as delays in the rollout are certainly possible. While the update is said to be in “final testing,” there’s also no firm timetable on a widespread rollout, and as other companies have taught us, HomeKit rollouts can often be quite lengthy.

Apple’s own HomeKit webpage has been a mixed bag in terms of HomeKit-enabled air purifiers. Apple recommends three such products to its users, including the Coway Smart Air Purifier, the Opro9 Smart Air Purifier, and the AIRBURG Smart Fresh Air Purification System.

The Coway model, however, does not seem to actually support HomeKit, and details on an update are sparse. The Opro9 is in a similar boat, although the company’s website does make mention of HomeKit support, which could be a good sign. Lastly, the AIRBURG system does not appear to be readily available for purchase anywhere, at least in the United States.

Have you been on the search for a HomeKit-enabled air purifier? Let us know if you’ve had any luck down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: