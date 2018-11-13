Castro Podcasts adds Share Sheet extension for easier sideloading, more

Popular third-party podcast player Castro has been updated today with a handful of notable enhancements. Primarily, today’s update focuses on enhancing the sideloading functionality that was originally introduced back in August.

With today’s update, Sideloads now support an iOS Share Sheet action extension. This means that you can send any audio file from the web, directly to Castro, just as you would share a link through Messages using Share Sheet.

To use the Share Sheet extension, simply tap the share icon in the bottom bar on any webpage and look for the “Sideload to Castro” option. From there, the audio file will be downloaded and automatically added to your Castro library. Castro explains that this enhancement to Sideloads is perfect for things such as audiobooks, lectures, individual podcast episodes, Patreon bonus episodes, and more.

Other enhancements to Castro Podcasts include several new Siri Shortcuts, as well as volume control in the App Watch application. For Siri Shortcut fans, there are new options for Archiving and Play Next, as well as “Switch to Night Mode.”

Castro Podcasts is a free download on the App Store. The side-loading functionality, however, requires a Castro Plus subscription, which costs $8.99 per year. The enhancements to sideloading are rolling out today.

Are you a Castro Podcasts user? Let us know down in the comments and read our full roundup of the best podcast players for iOS right here.

