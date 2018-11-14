Tim Cook to receive ADL ‘Courage Against Hate’ award, serve as event keynote speaker next month

The Anti-Defamation League announced today that Tim Cook will be named its first-ever “Courage Against Hate” award recipient. Cook will accept the award at the ADL’s “Never Is Now Summit” on December 3rd in New York City.

The goal of the Courage Against Hate award is to “recognize courageous and visionary leaders from the private sector who are dedicated to fighting hate for good,” the ADL says.

The ADL says Cook has proven that a company can be vocal on social issues while also continuing to grow and innovate. The organization specifically points to things such as Cook’s stance on LGBTQ issues, his focus on charitable donations, and Apple’s ongoing partnership with (RED).

Cook has shown that a company can speak out on social issues and be even more successful and profitable than in the past. Through his efforts, he has significantly advanced ADL’s timeless mission to fight hate and secure justice and fair treatment to all.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also praised Cook’s efforts to combat the use of technology to spread hate:

“During a time where technology is being used to spread hate, Tim has been a trailblazer in combating it on Apple’s platforms,” said ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt. “He is a staunch advocate for the LGBTQ community and immigrants’ rights while denouncing racist vitriol like the events in Charlottesville and we are proud and excited to present Tim with this award.”

Cook will be awarded the Courage Against Hate award on December 3rd in New York at the ADL’s Never Is Now Summit on anti-Semitism and Hate. In addition to accepting the award, Cook will also give the keynote address at the event.

