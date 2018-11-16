Adobe Lightroom for iOS updated with iPad Pro, iPhone XS and XR support, Apple Pencil gestures too

- Nov. 16th 2018 11:17 am PT

Adobe is out today with updates to a couple of products including a new version of Lightroom CC for iOS with support for the iPad Pro, iPhone XS and XR, gesture compatibility with the new Apple Pencil, and more.

Lightroom for iOS has been updated with to take advantage of Apple’s latest devices. While the release notes only mention bug fixes, stability improvements, and camera support for iPhone XS and XR, we’re told it also includes:

  • Support for the new iPad Pro
  • Support for Apple Pencil (2018) double-tap gesture to switch between paint and erase modes with selective tools

The latest Adobe Lightroom CC updates are available now with iOS version 4.0.2.

Last month also brought a slew of updates to Lightroom CC and much more along with the news that full Photoshop will be coming to iPad next year.

Adobe has also released new Font Packs curated by notable creative professionals. These come from Adobe’s library of over 14,000 fonts.

Developed by design and type leaders like Tad Carpenter, Natasha Jen, Annie Atkins, Monotype, Morisawa and Type Network, these Font Packs are curated collections sourced from the 14,000+ fonts in the Adobe Fonts library to help spark design inspiration.

Creative Cloud users will be able to take advantage of the newly released fonts with “quick-start packages” like this holiday themed one. Check out all the available Font Packs here.

