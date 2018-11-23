9to5Mac Happy Hour 200: Apple holiday ad, iPhone sales fears, Apple TV dongles

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s 2018 holiday ad and how it was created, the four-day ‘shopping event’ that Apple is hyping this year, Sir’s unfortunate Thanksgiving Day blunder, a new rumored Apple TV HDMI stick, iPhone XS and iPhone XR sales concerns and how Apple is responding, and more.

