Apple Black Friday sale live in the US: get an Apple Store gift card when buying iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch

Apple’s Black Friday deals have gone live in the US and sure enough they match what we saw in the Australian market. You can get an Apple Store gift card up to $280 value with the purchase of Mac, or $70 when buying an iPhone 8 or iPhone 7.

Apple’s deals are pretty mediocre, but in line with what it has done for previous Black Friday promotions. Its standard play is the gift card coupled with purchases of its devices. This year, the promotion runs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, November 23 through November 26.

If you buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus at the Apple Store, you can get a $50 Apple Store gift card.

If you buy a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can get a $100 gift card. The gift card offer is available on the iPad and iPad mini 4 as well, but it might not be the full $100 value.

For Macs, you can get a $200 gift card with the purchase of a MacBook Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro or Mac Pro.

You can get a gift card of $50 value if you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 during the Black Friday shopping event.

The HomePod is a new product this year, and you can get $50 if you buy now at the Apple Store in either black or white finishes. An Apple TV purchase qualifies you for a $25 gift card, for both the 4th-gen and 4K 5th-gen model.

Certain Beats headphones are also participating in the Apple Black Friday deal, qualifying purchases get a $50 Apple Store gift card.

