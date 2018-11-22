Apple Black Friday 4-day ‘shopping event’ offers gift cards with iPhones, iPads, Macs and more

In time for Black Friday, Apple has announced a four-day ‘shopping event.’ So far, it has gone live in Australia, where it is already Friday. This offers gift cards ranging in value from A$35 ($25) to A$280 ($200) when you purchase a wide range of products – but don’t expect any deals on the latest models. In fact, for the best Apple Black Friday deals, you should be going to 9to5Toys instead.

Here are the gift cards on offer, expressed in rounded US dollar equivalents:

Apple TV: $25

HomePod: $50

Beats headphones (see below): $50

Apple Watch Series 3: $50

iPhone (see below): $50

iPad (see below): $100

Mac (see below): $200

We’ll update with the official US values if they differ when it goes live here.

However, the deals are limited to older models. For iPhone, it’s iPhone 7/Plus and 8/Plus. For iPad, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and iPad mini 4. For Mac, you can get a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, but the MacBook Air deal appears to be limited to the older model.

The deal does apply to a wide range of iMacs, including 5K models and the iMac Pro. It also includes the Mac Pro, though that of course wouldn’t be a great purchase with an all-new modular version arriving next year. The Mac mini is not included.

For the Watch, only the Series 3 are included, with six models:

Both Apple TV and Apple TV 4K qualify. Gift cards are available with six Beats headphones: Studio 3 Wireless, Studio 3 Wireless Skyline, Solo 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless Pop, Powerbeats3 and Powerbeats3 Pop.

Ultimately, the best Apple Black Friday deals are not going to be at Apple. At 9to5Toys we’re working around the clock to deliver all of the best offers, making it a one-stop location for your Apple Black Friday. A great example is Apple Watch Series 3, which is seeing a very notable discount to $199 at Amazon. You won’t find that in this Apple Black Friday promotion. On Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy has already dropped the price on HomePod to $250 and various retailers are taking up to $400 off the latest iPhones. The bottom line is, for the best Apple Black Friday deals, go to 9to5Toys not Apple.

There will, of course, be better deals available elsewhere. Bookmark our Black Friday Deal Hub for updates as offers are announced. Some deals are already available in Amazon’s official Apple storefront.

