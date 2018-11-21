Apple Black Friday Deal Hub: Save on Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, more

While Black Friday doesn’t arrive until November 23, the deals are already starting to fly over at 9to5Toys. This year’s event is slated to be the biggest yet as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others are already dropping prices. There may even be an official Apple Black Friday event. We’re working around the clock at 9to5Toys to bring you all of the best deals. Head below for our favorite Apple Black Friday offers and more.

What to expect on Black Friday

We’ve already combed through all of the Black Friday ad leaks in the lead up to Thanksgiving week. You can see all of our favorite upcoming Apple Black Friday deals here and check out our 10 most anticipated offers slated to arrive this week.

Apple Black Friday deals: Mac

After launching an official Amazon storefront earlier this month, Amazon was amongst the first to get in the mix with various MacBook and iMac price drops. You can currently save up to $300 on the latest MacBook Pros along with deals on 12-inch MacBooks.

Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac is also getting a hefty discount at Amazon by $200 in various configurations. Best of all? Each of these listings are Prime shipping eligible.

Those looking at the latest MacBook Air models in their Apple Black Friday shopping will want to head over to B&H where we’re seeing up to $150 off in addition to tax savings for some shoppers.

If you’re getting a new Mac, it’s a great time to consider adding a monitor as well.

HP offers up to 57% off for its Black Friday event including up to $370 in instant savings on a range of displays, printers, accessories, PCs and more. That includes many of its popular 4K, widescreen and curved displays. A few of our selections from the sale are below (and pictured above):

OMEN X by HP 35 Curved Display for $1,149 (Reg. $1,299)

(Reg. $1,299) HP ENVY 27 4K UHD 27-inch Display for $449 (Reg. $499)

(Reg. $499) HP ENVY 34 34-inch Display widescreen for $799 (Reg. $899)

(Reg. $899) HP 22er 21.5-inch monitor for just $99 (Reg. $149)

More Black Friday Mac deals are slated to be on the way, including deals on the latest Mac mini at MacMall and additional discounts on iMac at Best Buy. Of course, more deals are sure to pop-up throughout Black Friday and we’ll be updating this hub throughout the week.

Apple Black Friday deals: iPad

While none of the iPad offers are currently available, check back here starting on Thursday for more deals. We know that Target and Walmart will be offering aggressive pricing on the latest 9.7-inch iPad, taking up to $100 off. iPad mini 4 will also drop to $250 at Best Buy come Friday.

Those looking at the latest iPad Pro models may be left out in the cold, aside from MacMall taking $50 off select configurations.

Apple Black Friday deals: Apple Watch

B&H has already rolled out aggressive discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE model starting at $279. This includes various band configurations in both sizes. Tax benefits are available in select states. Shop the entire sale here.

This morning, Macy’s introduced its much-anticipated Apple Watch Series 3 discount. While the 38mm $199 model has sold out for now, you can still grab the 42mm at $229. This offer is expected to re-surface later this week at Target.

Apple Black Friday deals: HomePod

Best Buy will be offering our most anticipated Black Friday deal of the year on Apple HomePod. Starting Thursday, it will be marked down to $249.99, which is good for $99 off the regular price. This is the second best offer that we’ve ever seen.

Apple Black Friday deals: iPhone

Walmart will be offering up to $400 gift cards with purchase on new iPhones starting on Friday. T-Mobile will also have a buy one get one free offer while Verizon will be taking $400 off, no trade-in required. More deals are expected to pop-up throughout Black Friday and we’ll update this post accordingly.

Sprint has an intriguing offer currently going where you can grab an iPhone 7 from $100 on installment plans, which works out to just $4 per month. You can add a 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad for double that. This is a great deal for kids and grandparents that don’t require the latest technology.

Apple Black Friday deals: CarPlay

Best Buy has a number of notable CarPlay deals going this morning. We’re eyeing the $270 Sony model that is at its new all-time low price. You can expect more CarPlay discounts to creep up at Best Buy throughout this week.

Apple Black Friday deals: Movies, Apps, Accessories and More!

iTunes launched its annual Thanksgiving week sale, which may turn out to be the best Apple Black Friday deal we see. Deals include movie bundles from $10, holiday films starting at $8 and a wide selection of 4K titles under $5.

We’re already beginning to see a number of notable Apple-friendly accessory deals pop up, headlined by Twelve South’s Amazon sale. Nearly every accessory made by Twelve South is getting discounted for Black Friday, including its popular HiRise docks and more. Check out all of our top picks right here. Timbuk2’s Black Friday sale delivers a number of price drops on its most popular MacBook-friendly bags. You can currently save up to 50% off sitewide on a number of different styles including messenger bags and luggage.

On the software side of things, Parallels Desktop is now 20% off for Black Friday. This is a rare chance to save on this popular Windows emulation software. All of Parallel’s most popular bundles are on sale starting at $64. And the App Store deals are starting to roll in as well, we’re already seeing top titles like Alto’s Odyssey, Affinity Photo, Star Wars and more.

If you’re looking for new iPhone or iPad accessories, go no further than Anker and Aukey’s Black Friday sales at Amazon. You’ll find everything from battery packs, headphones, smart home gear and more in these promotions that are slated to run until Sunday.

Samsung’s USB-C portable hard drives are perfect for MacBooks and on sale from $80 via Amazon. There are various configurations available here, which a solid addition to any of your Apple Black Friday purchases.

Best of Black Friday Guides

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.