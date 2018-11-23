Amazon’s #1 best-selling dog camera ‘Furbo’ is 46% off for Black Friday

Furbo offers its best-selling, treat-tossing dog camera for 46% off for a limited time during Black Friday. This is the #1 best-selling dog camera on Amazon and very well-reviewed. It’s also the Furbo’s lowest price yet while supplies last this week:

Get the Furbo Dog Camera for $134 (Reg. $249) with free 2-day shipping.

Furbo includes a 1080p full HD camera with a 160° (diagonal) wide-angle lens, 4X digital zoom, and Infrared LED night vision. It also has a microphone and speaker with two-way audio so you can see and interact with your dogs. In addition, Furbo has built-in treat tossing feature that allows you to load and remotely toss treats using your iPhone or other mobile devices. Unlike many other cameras on the market, Furbo is designed specifically for dogs…

For the built-in treat-tossing feature, Furbo includes a compartment on top with a bamboo wooden lid that will store around 100 treats. The snug-fitting lid will keep your dog from getting at the treats when left alone. It also comes with 3M adhesives to keep Furbo in place and further prevent any potential spilling. From the Furbo app for your iPhone or Apple Watch (pictured above) you can toss treats to your dogs throughout the day while watching them on the camera.

Barking detection with push notification alerts allow you to check on your dogs when commotion is detected. And the device’s companion mobile app lets you easily capture photos and videos when away from home. Unlike other security cameras or pet cameras that send you general movement and sound alerts, Furbo only notifies you of dog-related events. For instance, Furbo’s Barking Alert will send you a push notification on your phone when it detects your dog barking. AI is key to Furbo making sense of and recommendations in ambiguous situations. Furbo uses AI to differentiate between dogs and humans, between a bark and a shout, between dog activity and other activity, etc. While not yet deployed, we are also using computer vision, audio intelligence and machine learning to differentiate between different types of dog behavior, barks and potential hazards within a room. Out of this will grow AI enabled behavioral, health and wellness, and training applications within Furbo Dog Nanny.

As optional service, the company also offers Furbo Dog Nanny and every Furbo comes with 90 days free. It includes Cloud Recording, Smart Alerts and a daily Doggie Diary. You can cancel the free trial at anytime.

Furbo comes with a 365 day warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee if you aren’t happy with your purchase.

