Supreme Court likely to rule against Apple in App Store antitrust case, say early reports

As we reported over the weekend, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments today for a lawsuit brought against Apple over how it handles App Store sales. So far, Supreme Court justices seem to be leaning in favor of consumers and not Apple.

Here is some background on the case:

The antitrust lawsuit dates back to 2011 and alleges that Apple has created a monopoly by only allowing apps to be sold through its first-party App Store. In turn, the suit also says Apple uses that monopoly to charge excessive commissions.

For its part, Apple claims it is more of a middle man between consumers and app developers than a “distributor.”

Apple argues that it is only acting as an agent for developers who sell to consumers via the App Store, not a distributor.

Some recent cases have been ruled in favor of companies, like the Supreme Court throwing out a lawsuit against American Express that alleged anti-completive practices (via Bloomberg). However, Reuters reports that the Supreme Court justices may be leaning towards siding with consumers.

A final ruling on the case isn’t expected until June of next year.

JUST IN: Supreme Court justices signal sympathy for consumers suing Apple in antitrust dispute over App Store $AAPL pic.twitter.com/lD1mSUIVRE — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 26, 2018

