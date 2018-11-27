Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump visiting Wilder school district in Idaho today

Apple CEO Tim Cook and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump are today visiting the Idaho Wilder school district, as first reported by the Idaho Statesmen. Apple donated an iPad to every student at Wilder in 2016, to encourage furthering the use of technology in education.

Today’s visit is focused on the administration’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives. Ivanka Trump has previously reached out to Cook and Apple for advice on funding and advancing STEM education across America.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Wilder schools received Apple hardware through the Apple ConnectED program, which has helped 114 schools to date since its inception in 2014. The program targets schools and students that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford such devices.

As noted on its website, Apple assisted the Wilder Elementary School and the Wilder Middle/High School.

Schools receive an iPad for every student, Macs and iPads for teachers, and an Apple TV for every classroom. They also receive ongoing assistance with furthering their curriculum and technological infrastructure. Apple has helped upgrade wireless internet connectivity for many of the schools in the ConnectED scheme.

Looking forward to visiting the Wilder School District tomorrow with Apple CEO and #STEM education champion Tim Cook! https://t.co/nY1C3xu2uP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018

In addition to grant programs like ConnectED, Apple offers schools free curriculum like Everyone Can Create and Everyone Can Code which aims to integrate iPads into classrooms. It targets the $329 iPad at the education sector, with schools able to get bulk order discounts to bring the unit price below $300.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: