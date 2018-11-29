9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Pro $330 off, 12-inch MacBook (Refurb) $479 off, Powerbeats3 $90, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/11/9to5Toys-Daily-11-29-2018.mp3

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

B&H is clearing out 2017 iPad Pro models, taking up to $330 off (Tax select states)

Apple begins selling the latest 9.7-inch iPad in refurb store, but better deals are out there

Knock $330 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE 256GB in all colors (Tax select states)

Take $479 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook at Amazon in this sale (Cert. Refurb)

Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection returns to Black Friday price: $90 (Reg. $130)

iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery via Amazon

This week’s best iTunes movie deals include Cult Classics from $8, Holiday Favorites, 4K, more

Get your Drift on in Real Car Racing for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $1)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys

Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS