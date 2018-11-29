Apple touts $200M contributed to PRODUCT(RED), making it the largest single contributor

As noted by Apple’s product marketing VP, Greg Joswiak, in an interview with CNET yesterday, Apple is gearing up to support World AIDS day next month. Now, Apple has shared an in-depth post on those who are working to end AIDS first-hand along with some more details about how it has helped with PRODUCT(RED).

Shared by Tim Cook in a tweet, Apple published a Newsroom piece today highlighting stories of caregivers that are helping people who are HIV-positive.

Apple is proud to support @RED and healthcare workers across Africa in the fight against AIDS. Beyond testing and treatment, their kindness and empathy are helping stop the spread and stigma of HIV.

The post tells the story of one caregiver who is HIV-positive herself, and uses that to offer some hope to those she works with, especially those that might believe being HIV-positive is a death sentence.