Apple touts $200M contributed to PRODUCT(RED), making it the largest single contributor

As noted by Apple’s product marketing VP, Greg Joswiak, in an interview with CNET yesterday, Apple is gearing up to support World AIDS day next month. Now, Apple has shared an in-depth post on those who are working to end AIDS first-hand along with some more details about how it has helped with PRODUCT(RED).
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Shared by Tim Cook in a tweet, Apple published a Newsroom piece today highlighting stories of caregivers that are helping people who are HIV-positive.
Apple is proud to support @RED and healthcare workers across Africa in the fight against AIDS. Beyond testing and treatment, their kindness and empathy are helping stop the spread and stigma of HIV.
The post tells the story of one caregiver who is HIV-positive herself, and uses that to offer some hope to those she works with, especially those that might believe being HIV-positive is a death sentence.
That’s when Dotty shares something of herself. It’s information she reveals when she senses someone is in desperate need of kindness and hope.“I’m HIV-positive,” Dotty says. “So when you have HIV you will continue living, because you will take your medication.”
Apple also shared that it has raised $200 million with its PRODUCT(RED) partnership, that’s 1/3 of the total $600 million PRODUCT(RED) has raised since its inception in 2006.
Apple’s PRODUCT(RED) lineup includes everything from the new iPhone XR, to cases, Apple Watch bands, Beats headphones and speakers, and more.
Apple’s PRODUCT(RED) landing page notes that $160 million of the $200 million raised has come from product sales, while the company also does yearly donations based on things like Apple Pay transactions.
World AIDS day is December 7th this year, and Apple will be donating $1 for every transaction that customers make with Apple Pay on the Apple Store App, its website, and in Apple Stores.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: