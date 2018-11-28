Apple VP Greg Joswiak says iPhone XR has been the top-selling iPhone each day since release

Amid reports of slowing sales and production shifts, Apple’s VP of product marketing Greg Joswiak sat down with CNET today to discuss consumer response to the iPhone XR. Joswiak says the iPhone XR has been the top-selling iPhone every day since its release…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The iPhone XR was originally released the iPhone XR on October 26th, we pre-orders starting a week before. Joswiak notes that since that release, the iPhone XR has been Apple’s top-selling iPhone every day:

Greg Joswiak, Apple vice president of product marketing, told CNET in an interview Wednesday that the [iPhone XR] has “been our most popular iPhone each and every day since the day it became available.”

Joswiak didn’t offer any additional detail on sales of iPhone XR. Apple announced during its last earnings call that it would stop reporting unit sales for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, saying those numbers are no longer the best representation of its business – so this could be the best explanation of iPhone XR sales we get.

Elsewhere, Joswiak also touted that Apple is again supporting World AIDS Day. The company will donate $1 to the cause for every Apple Pay purchase at an Apple Store, Apple’s Online Store, and in the App Store app. Additionally, Apple retail stores will turn their logos red in honor of World AIDS Day on December 7th.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: