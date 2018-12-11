Moment Pro camera app brings big video upgrades with multiple color profiles, real-time waveform Monitor, video RGB histogram, more

Moment is out with a new update to its Pro Camera with a host of great new features for videographers. Included in the latest iOS version are multiple color profiles, a real-time waveform monitor, video RGB histogram, dual-channel audio meters, and more.

Moment’s Pro Camera version 3.5 for iOS landed yesterday with the major upgrades for videographers. In addition to a robust app, Moment offers a great line of external lenses for iPhone (review).

Here are all the new features in the latest update:

Multiple Color Profiles – Select from default, flat, or log color profiles to get the most out of your files in post-processing.

– Select from default, flat, or log color profiles to get the most out of your files in post-processing. Real-time Waveform Monitor – Evaluate video brightness and exposure across your image in real time.

– Evaluate video brightness and exposure across your image in real time. Video RGB Histogram – Dial in your video color, balance, and exposure with a live RGB histogram.

– Dial in your video color, balance, and exposure with a live RGB histogram. Multiple Video Bitrates – Get precise control over video quality with standard, medium, and high bitrates to choose from.

– Get precise control over video quality with standard, medium, and high bitrates to choose from. Dual-channel Audio Meters – Get just the right sound levels with real-time, precise, dual-channel (when available) audio level readout.

– Get just the right sound levels with real-time, precise, dual-channel (when available) audio level readout. NTSC and PAL frame rates and associated shutter speeds.

Moment’s Pro Camera app is priced at a fair $5 for all the rich features included. You can test out the basic features of the app as a free download as well.

Check out the video below for a closer look at the new features.