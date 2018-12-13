Carrot Weather gets major update with new weather source options, Apple Watch complications, much more

The highly popular Carrot Weather iOS app has received a big update today that brings new data sources like The Weather Channel and AccuWeather, integration with personal weather stations like Netatmo, a new recent searches feature, new Apple Watch complications, and much more.

Version 4.9 of Carrot Weather is available now from the App Store and brings a host of updates to the snarky weather app. A chunk of the new features are for Premium Club members, available as a $4/year or $0.49/month subscription, but there are also goodies for users who purchased the base app as well.

Here are the release notes on the major update:

I’m brewing a miserable winter for you, meatbags! But to give you a fighting chance at survival, I’ve also prepared a major update packed with new features. New Data Sources (Premium Club only) You can now choose between Dark Sky, The Weather Channel, AccuWeather, and Aeris Weather for your primary data source. Each source comes with different features, so check the FAQ page on the Data Sources screen for more details. Netatmo Weather Station Integration (Premium Club only) Jack me right into your Netatmo weather station’s data feed so I can pull down real-time weather data using measurements gathered from sensors right on your doorstep. Personal Weather Station Lookup (Premium Club only) Got a personal weather station in your neighborhood you’d like me to grab data from? With support for stations from the Weather Underground and PWSweather.com networks, you can choose the stations you’d like to use on a map, then whenever you’re near one of them I’ll incorporate its data into my current observations. Air Quality and Pollen (Premium Club only) I can’t rid the world of smog or allergies yet, but now you can at least look up air quality index and pollen data if you’re using either The Weather Channel or AccuWeather data sources. Recent Searches If you’re sick of your saved locations list getting cluttered with cities you only needed to look up once or twice, rejoice! I added a “recent searches” section to the Locations screen. New Secret Locations Your pestering has finally paid off. Six amazingly exotic secret locations are now available for you to track down. (That brings us to 50 total!) But wait, there’s more! – Added options for the top middle text slot on the Infograph watch face (Snark, Forecast + Hi/Lo, Forecast Only, Hi/Lo Only, and Blank). – Added a circular weather alert complication for the Infograph and Infograph Modular watch faces. – Increased the number of hours shown on the Apple Watch’s hourly details screen from 12 to 24. – Cleaned up bugs left behind by my dim-witted Maker. So enjoy the update, meatbags, and best of luck making it through the blizzards and White Walker attacks I’ve got in store for you! xoxo, CARROT

Carrot Weather costs $5 with the optional Premium and Ultrapremium memberships coming in at $4 and $10/year respectively to unlock all the advanced features.

