iOS filmmaking app Nizo lets you edit video as you shoot

Traditionally, the video creation process follows a somewhat linear set of steps: pre-production, production, and post-production. Now, a Sydney-based team of creative professionals are challenging traditional workflows with a new filmmaking app released today called Nizo.

Nizo’s creators use the phrase “new wave filmmaking” to describe the app. By combining the portability and popularity of the iPhone as a video tool with a new interface for shooting, editing, and delivering, Nizo provides a unique workflow.

References to classic cinematography start with the app’s name and continue with live video filters that simulate the look of Kodachrome film. 24 and 60 fps options are available in 4K, and 24 and 120fps in 1080p. Manual controls are offered for white balance, shutter angle, and ISO.

As soon as you shoot your first scene, editing controls appear. A video timeline is built right on top of the camera interface. Each time you finish a clip, its thumbnail appears on the left side of your display. Tap the last thumbnail and you’ll enter the timeline. Nizo’s editing UI is definitely minimal and experimental, but holds promise. Navigation feels smooth and inspired by the iPhone X’s fluid interface for navigating home and through multitasking.

Swipe up to mute your microphone, add audio, or insert cross dissolves. These settings apply to every clip in the timeline. Swipe down to return to a list of all projects. Tapping and holding a clip enters a secondary interface where you can flick up to delete, tap again to duplicate, or slide to rearrange your timeline.

For those accustomed to traditional video editing, Nizo’s interface might be surprising. Clips aren’t spliced and cut. Rather, you select the range of the clip you’d like to show in your video. This makes the editing process non-destructive. But don’t expect Nizo to replace other apps on your phone like iMovie or Premiere Rush—at least yet. With a minimal interface comes a feature set to match. That might be ideal for quick clips posted to Twitter or Instagram, but for more advanced transitions, audio, and titles, you’ll want to finish your edit in another app.

Some of the film looks available in Nizo.

Nizo also includes a showcase of avant-garde videos created with the app by select filmmakers. At launch, there are 10 films you can browse for inspiration, but this will presumably expand over time. The same selection is available on the Nizo website. If you have $5 to spare and an interest in iPhone filmmaking, Nizo is worth a try. It might not become your go-to editor, but it will challenge you to rethink your video workflow.

