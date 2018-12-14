Get Hyper’s new iPad Pro USB-C hub + battery packs, wireless chargers and more 20-40% off

Thanks to our sponsor Hyper, 9to5 readers can get an exclusive 20% off everything sitewide and 40% off its new USB-C Hub for iPad Pro on Kickstarter.

Get 20% off sitewide on Hyper USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs and more using code 9to5mac.

All orders include free US shipping, no minimums + a free mystery gift worth $20 for purchases $50 or more. Head below for a look at some of our picks from the sale:

Launched just this week, Hyper’s new USB-C Hub for iPad Pro is the world’s first designed specifically for the new 2018 iPad Pro. By connecting this hub to your iPad Pro’s USB-C port, you in return get 6 new ports including 4K HDMI, a3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery.

Space Gray and Silver color Aluminum enclosure to match the new iPad Pro

Removable and replaceable translucent C-shape grip made of soft polycarbonate and ABS material securely holds the hub in place without blemishing the iPad Pro surface

From the makers of the world’s first and best selling dedicated USB-C hub for the MacBook Pro

Works with both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with or without Apple Smart (Keyboard) Folio

Hyper USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more

Also check out Hyper’s lineup of popular USB-C hubs for other devices including MacBooks, MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air, iPads, and more.

Hyper Wireless Chargers and Battery Packs

If you’re looking for a wireless charger or battery pack for your iPhone, iPad or Mac, you can take 20% off Hyper’s entire range including the HyperJuice 100Wh / 26,000mAh AC Battery Pack and the HyperJuice 7.5W Wireless Charger Stand USB-C Hub combo pictured above.

Get 20% off sitewide on Hyper USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs and more using code 9to5mac.