9to5Toys Lunch Break: Latest iPad Pro from $759, Apple Watch Series 3 $229, Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped
Nearly every iPad is currently on sale, including $100 off the latest 9.7-inch model
This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229
Twelve South Curve gives your MacBook a nice boost at $40 (20% off)
The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices
Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers
Wrap your AirPods in the stylish Twelve South AirSnap Leather Case for $24 shipped
Give your MacBook a home with the popular Twelve South BookArc from $36 (Reg. $50)
The Twelve South BackPack is a sleek way to hide hard drives: $23 (Reg. $35)
Wiplabs Slope: Get 25% off the Slope iPad/iPhone stands w/ code 9to5.
Journey to the Forgotten Realms in Icewind Dale for iOS at $2 (Reg. $10)
- Hatchi is one of those retro virtual pets for iOS and now FREE (Reg. $1)
- Action-puzzler Million Onion Hotel for iOS hits all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
- AKAI’s iMPC Pro 2 music creation iPad app gets rare price drop, now just $13 (Reg. $25)
MORE NEW DEALS:
The monster Sonos Play:5 Speaker sports AirPlay, more for $459 (Reg. $499)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is the best place to find refurb Pixel 2/XL, today only from $360
- Add USB-A and VGA ports to your MacBook w/ this $21 AmazonBasics USB-C dongle
- Blue Mic’s Snowball iCE is on sale from $39 or w/ $20 Ubisoft Credit for $1 more
- Wyze Cam sports 1080p feeds, FREE 14-day cloud DVR, more for $19.50
- Anker’s last-minute sale has deals from under $10: audio, Mac accessories, more
- Parallels Desktop 14 & Toolbox get 10% price drop for the holidays, deals from $18
- Enjoy 22 hours of ANC wireless audio w/ these Sony over-ear headphones: $113 (Reg. $175)
- VAVA’s USB-C Dual-Monitor Docking Station w/ HDMI adapter fall to $79.50 ($150 value)
- Upgrade to a Klipsch home theater system from $174 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Save up to 55% on LEGO Star Wars, more from $6: First Order Star Destroyer $112 ($48 off)
- Anova’s Wi-Fi-enabled Sous Vide Precision Cooker drops to $99 shipped ($60 off)
- Protect your home w/ the Ring Alarm at $179 & get a FREE Echo Dot ($230 value)
- Upgrade your Philips Hue setup w/ the $19 smart dimmer (Reg. $25)
- CyberPower’s 1325VA UPS has 10 outlets + dual USB charging ports at $119 (Reg. $190)
- Amazon discounts certified refurb GoPro Cameras from $70: HERO Session $80, more
- Possible last chance on discounted Nintendo Switch before the holidays: $300 + $25 Gift Card
- Amazon takes 40% off Force1 drones from $42 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger $11 shipped, more
- Learn to code with the littleBits Base Inventor Kit at a new Amazon low: $56.50 (Reg. $100)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Uber holiday trips, last minute stocking stuffers, more
- Stainless steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite hits Amazon low at $90, today only (Reg. $130)
- Filter water and get ready for the outdoors w/ Sawyer’s 1-day Gold Box at Amazon from $5
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Hustle Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Dishonored 2 + Prey 2 $20, more
- Lucky Brand’s 50% off sitewide sale is live with outerwear, jeans, shoes & more
- Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 60% off leggings, jackets, tops & more
- Free your home from pet hair with Dyson’s V10 Animal Stick Vacuum for $380 (Reg. $500)
- Enjoy 30 of the best Batman and other DC films with this $99 Blu-ray collection (60% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Notes Writer Pro, Living Earth, more
- Anne Klein watches & gift sets for the holidays are as low as $40 at Amazon, today only
- NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece Blender System drops to $50 (Reg. $80) + more kitchenware from $15
- The Foreo Luna mini 2 Cleansing Brush is now a best-ever $97 + more Gold Box beauty from $9
- Score select Ray-Ban sunglasses at up to 50% off in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 17, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film, includes 307 pieces + 3 minifigures
1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS
- TRK-01 PLAY adds dedicated drum/bass plugs to your arsenal for FREE + $25 NI voucher
- The Anki Vector will get Alexa access next week, making it a neat alternative to Echo devices
- Gear up for cold weather with stylish accessories for under $20
- Amazon upgrades Alexa to more naturally control Ring, Abode, and other security systems
- Amazon Echo Link arrives today delivering Alexa to your audio system, amplified version in 2019
- Synology’s latest DS1819+ NAS is expandable to 18-bays, offers up to 32GB RAM, more
- LG unveils gram 14 and 17, two new laptops w/ 20+ hour battery life and compact form-factors
- Hackers are already adding new games to PlayStation Classic
- Puma to rerelease its iconic RS-Computer shoes this week with Bluetooth & more
- LG HomeBrew set to arrive at CES with smartphone-controlled craft beer brewing
- Skullcandy enters the truly wireless earbuds game with Push, offering 6 hours of battery, more
- Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
- Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories
- TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routers with up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi
- New DOOM levels for the original title coming soon: Digital FREE or physical from $40
- Alexa will soon use contextual self-learning techniques to understand conversations better
- Hands-on: LEGO Vestas Wind Turbine is a highly-desired blast from the past
- Organize your holiday decorations with these handy storage options for $20 or less