9to5Toys Lunch Break: Latest iPad Pro from $759, Apple Watch Series 3 $229, Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand $40, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/12/9to5Toys-Daily-12-17-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped

Nearly every iPad is currently on sale, including $100 off the latest 9.7-inch model

This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229

Twelve South Curve gives your MacBook a nice boost at $40 (20% off)

The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices

Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers

Wrap your AirPods in the stylish Twelve South AirSnap Leather Case for $24 shipped

Give your MacBook a home with the popular Twelve South BookArc from $36 (Reg. $50)

The Twelve South BackPack is a sleek way to hide hard drives: $23 (Reg. $35)

Wiplabs Slope: Get 25% off the Slope iPad/iPhone stands w/ code 9to5.

Journey to the Forgotten Realms in Icewind Dale for iOS at $2 (Reg. $10)

MORE NEW DEALS:

The monster Sonos Play:5 Speaker sports AirPlay, more for $459 (Reg. $499)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag

LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film, includes 307 pieces + 3 minifigures

1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS