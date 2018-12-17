Channel 4 shows finally available on Apple TV in the UK with ‘All 4’ app

After a long wait, Channel 4’s on demand service is finally available for Apple TV. This means the last major UK TV channel is now officially onboard with Apple’s set-top box.

Whilst it is great that the app is now available on the App Store, search for ‘All 4’ in the tvOS App Store, the initial release of the All 4 app is relatively barebones. The features bring the

You can access the Channel 4 catch up service with a variety of on demand TV shows from the last few weeks, in addition to its collection of box sets. Using the app requires an All 4 account to login; sign up for free on the Channel 4 website if you don’t already have one.

The app only has three tabs; Home, Search, and My4 for account management. The Home tab features suggested shows to watch now as well as anything you are midway through watching; the app syncs playback progress with your other devices through the My4 account.

Unfortunately, there is no TV app integration or global Siri Search support with this initial rollout. The release notes refer to ‘Siri search’ functionality, but that merely means dictation input support in the Search tab. The app also does not support a dynamic Top Shelf carousel on the Apple TV home screen.

Get the Channel 4 app for free for Apple TV (fourth-generation) and Apple TV 4K.