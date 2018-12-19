9to5Rewards: Get ZUGU’s Muse Case + Win Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro [Giveaway]

9to5Rewards and ZUGU CASE have joined forces this December to give readers a month-long opportunity to win Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Value of $1,249 USD.) Scroll below for details on ZUGU’s new Muse Case for iPad Pro and how to win one of our biggest prizes of 2018!

ZUGU MUSE Case for the new iPad Pro

ZUGU is looking to reclaim its spot as Amazon’s highest rated iPad Case with the release of its latest product, The Muse Case. Available for all iPad Pro models (11- and 12.9-inch), the Muse sports a new design with multiple upgrades over its very popular cases for previous generation iPads, including additional viewing angles thanks to its built-in magnets. And unlike most of its competitors, the Muse Case from ZUGU is compatible with the new Apple Pencil’s wireless charging feature without needing an ugly cutout to allow the Pencil to connect.

The built-in magnetic kickstand for The Muse case now provides users with an impressive 8+ firm resting pre-sets. The magnetic design also ensures the cover will close securely, helping conserve battery life and prevent your screen from unwanted wake-ups.

Not only is the case extremely durable with its polycarbonate shell and rubber mix, ZUGU incorporates a tough anti-rip leather that wraps around its fibreglass structure for ultimate protection without the type of bulk added with many other protective cases. Inside all these layers of protection, the Muse Case features a super-soft microfibre for even more protection that will also prevent any scratches when taking your iPad in and out.

