Mark your calendars: $29 iPhone battery replacements, Apple․com Christmas delivery, $20 Apple ID bonus ending soon

With Christmas just days away, your chance to get gifts in time is running out fast. While 9to5Mac has got you covered for all your gift guide needs, you’ll need to act fast for December 24th delivery.

Further, Apple’s deadline for the discounted $29 out-of-warranty battery replacements is also ending right after Christmas, meaning there’s a handful of important deadlines you should be aware of.

First off, today, December 20, is your last day to order standard products from Apple.com in order to receive them by Christmas. Apple is upgrading all orders to free two-day shipping, just as long as you place your order before 5PM EST.

It’s a slightly different story with Apple’s ‘struggling’ iPhone, however. The company is providing free next-day shipping on iPhone orders, meaning you actually have until Friday, December 21 at 5PM EST to get an iPhone for Christmas if you order online. Of course, none of this applies if you head to an Apple store directly.

Remember the iPhone throttling controversy regarding degrading batteries? Apple agreed to service any out-of-warranty iPhone with a battery replacement for $29, a steep drop from the standard $79 previously charged.

Starting January 1, all pre-iPhone X battery replacements will cost $49 without Apple Care. For iPhone X and later, the price increases to $69. Until then, the $29 replacement is at least cheaper than buying a case, right?

If you have any iPhone besides the absolute latest and haven’t yet replaced your battery, it’s absolutely to worth it even if you aren’t noticing issues. If just want to check up on the heath of your battery, you can learn how to do so right here.

Finally, we also told you about a deal where you could receive up to $20 bonus for adding funds to your Apple ID. The 10% bonus is live until the end of today, December 20.

