Get the aluminum +sum DIAL wireless charger 20% for a limited time

The new DIAL wireless charger sports a beautifully designed all-aluminium body with full 360 degree rotation. This Qi charger includes a durable weighted body made from machined aluminum with a high-quality silicone rubber pad on top to protect your device. Its unique design rotates 360 degrees but also transforms from a flat charging pad into a tilted stand. It comes from Irvine-based +sum, a company behind products for top brands like Tesla, Samsung, LG, among many others.

The +sum DIAL Wireless Charger

In addition to rotating 360 degrees, a diagonal rotation of the +sum DIAL allows it to go from a flat charging pad to a slanted charging stand with a perfect viewing angle for checking notifications or unlocking with Face ID when on your desk or kitchen counter.

While most of the DIAL is made from a high-quality machined aluminum with a black matte finish, it also has a firm silicone pad on the top to keep your device from slipping and prevent any scratches.

As a Qi-certified wireless charger, the +sum DIAL is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices but should also work with any device that supports wireless charging. It also supports fast charging for the quickest charging possible for newer-generation iPhones and other devices that support it.

Included in the box with every DIAL wireless charger is an 18W USB-C power adapter for the wall and a 1M USB-C cable.

