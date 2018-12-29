How to use Jamf Now to remotely manage iPhones, iPads, and Macs

When it comes to managing a fleet of Apple devices in business and education environments, a mobile device management – or MDM – solution can make your life much easier. Jamf Now is a mobile device management solution that allows you to remotely configure settings on all of your iPad, iPhone, and Mac devices with ease and consistency.

Thanks to our sponsor Jamf, try Jamf Now free for three devices.

Here’s how it works.

Setting up Jamf Now

The first step in setting up your Jamf Now account is to sign up and create a Jamf account. Jamf Now is free for up to three devices, with additional devices costing $2 per device per month. You can sign up for free right here to get started.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll have to link your Jamf Now account to your Apple ID to use the Apple Push Notification service. The Apple Push Notification service is what allows you to communicate with your employees’ devices. After you’ve connected your Jamf Now account to your Apple ID, you can begin the process of adding devices through the “Devices” tab in the sidebar.

By following a few easy steps to add some devices, Jamf Now allows you to view an array of details about each device.

You’ll be able to view who each iPhone, iPad, or Mac you’ve added is assigned to, the device’s security number, operating system, when it was last inventoried, and much more.

Beneath the “Apps” tab in the sidebar, you can see which applications have been assigned to which users and see how many licenses you’ve purchased and how many are left. If you want to purchase a new app or more licenses of an app, Jamf Now integrates with Apple’s Volume Purchase Program for buying in bulk.

Another more advanced option when using Jamf Now is to integrate with the Apple Device Enrollment Program, which is part of Apple Business Manager. This allows you to remotely configure and enroll devices before they even leave the factory, which means devices can be shipped directly to employees, with the MDM settings already applied.

The benefits

There are several benefits to using Jamf Now as your MDM. First and foremost, Jamf Now makes setting up new Apple devices incredibly easy. With a seamless set up process as described earlier, you can provide employees the apps and settings they need to be productive right out of the gate.

Further, Jamf Now allows you to track your digital inventory of Apple devices. This makes it easy to see the iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices you currently have in use, including details such as email accounts, security settings, and the apps you have installed. Additionally, you can now see specific settings of each device, the iOS version, available physical storage, and much more.

When it comes updating apps and the iOS and macOS operating systems, Jamf Now helps dramatically simplify that process. Through Jamf Now, you can enable Automatic App updates to help employees ensure they’re running the most secure and up-to-date versions of the applications they rely on. Once you’ve deemed a macOS or iOS update ready for everyone, you can remotely push updates to all of the devices your team is using.

One of the most important benefits of Jamf Now is the added layer of security it provides to employee devices. In addition to things like requiring employees to use a passcode, Jamf Now can also remotely lock or wipe a device should it get lost or stolen. Jamf Now provides you with the security settings and details necessary to ensure employee devices are protected.

The goal of Jamf Now is to help employees be more productive with their Apple devices by making the mobile device management aspect easier for everyone. Jamf Now is free for the first three devices, forever. From there, you can add additional devices for just $2 per month per device. You can create your free account right here to get started.