Refreshed ‘Close Your Rings’ page highlights how different users are staying healthy with Apple Watch

Apple has refreshed its “Close Your Rings” page that looks to offer some inspiration for Apple Watch users and potential Apple Watch users to live healthier lives. Today’s update offers the stories of four more individuals along with fast-paced videos showing how they close their rings and what’s motivating for them.

The updated page features the tagline “Closers. Up close.”

To inspire you to close your Activity rings, here’s a quick look at how other Apple Watch owners are closing theirs.

Today’s featured stories included two athletes, an orchestra conductor, and a yoga instructor.

First up is Haley, a competitive swimmer on the US National Team. For her, the competition that closing her rings on Apple Watch offers motivation.

I’m a pretty competitive person. So it’s always a good feeling when I close the rings.

Apple notes that she usually tries to hit her Move and Exercise rings 2x.

She uses the Pool Swim workout to track her yardage in the pool, where she closes her Exercise ring in training sessions every morning. Because she’s highly competitive, Haley tries to double her Move and Exercise rings every day. Jason is an orchestra conductor who takes a holistic approach to health and appreciates how Apple Watch helps with that. I believe in exercising the mind, the body, and the heart. Apple adds: In addition to the strenuous workout he gets on the podium, Jason likes to close his rings using the Workout app to track swimming, cycling and weight lifting. When it comes to staying mentally fit, reminders from the Breathe app nudge Jason during his busy day, helping him to recenter. 9to5Mac’s own Zac Hall just shared an inspiring post about his own journey with using Apple Watch to help with not just physical health, but mental as well. Lucy is the number one junior golfer in the world, she values how Apple Watch helps her focus future training. It helps me keep track of my fitness during tournaments, so that when I come back I know what things to work on. Apple highlights how the cellular model helps her communicate with her parents. She closes her rings virtually every day on the course, using Apple Watch with cellular to stay in touch with her parents. Lucy also stays active off the course, training on the elliptical or swimming with with friends. Lastly, Natsumi, a yoga instructor feels Apple’s wearable makes her a better teacher and more. Apple Watch helps me be a better instructor. It also shows me how to live a healthier life. Along with each story, Apple offers some links to how to support documents to help Apple Watch users make use of the features highlighted. Apple has also kept the previously shared stories/videos that were released last summer on the page. Check out Apple’s updated Close Your Rings page for more stories and videos on the latest featured Apple Watch users.

