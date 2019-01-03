Apple announces ‘record-breaking’ App Store holiday revenue, $322 million earned on New Year’s Day

As the company does every year, Apple today announced new App Store records for the holiday season. Apple says it has been another “record-breaking year.” Apple revamped the App Store with iOS 11. It brought a visual refresh and a new Today view with curated content.

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, customers spent $1.22 billion on apps and games through the iOS App Store. For New Year’s Day 2019, users spent a whopping $322 million. This up from $300 million from last year’s New Year’s Day.

Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing says, “The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year’s Day. The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year’s Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million.”

The company is also seeing an uptick in Services revenue, setting an all new record there, too.

Apple announced Wednesday that the App Store helped drive Services revenue to an all-time record in the holiday quarter. Apple services set new all-time records in multiple categories, including the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay and the App Store’s search ad business.

In terms of popular categories, gaming and self-care ranked at the top, with apps such as Fortnite and PUBG being the most downloaded games over the holidays.

