Mophie launches new Powerstation PD and PD XL with USB-C and 18W output for fast charging iPhone and iPad

Ahead of CES next week, Mophie is today out with two new portable chargers, the Powerstation PD and Powerstation PD XL. Both feature USB-C and USB-A ports and offer 18W output to charge iPhones up to 50% in just 30 minutes and will fast charge compatible iPads as well. Mophie has also announced a new Powerstation Plus line with integrated Lightning and micro USB chargers.

Mophie’s new Powerstation PD and Powerstaion PD XL portable chargers are available now. Here’s how the two products compare:

The powerstation PD features a 6,700mAh battery, while the powerstation PD XL is packed with a 10,050mAh battery. Both will charge select iPhone smartphones up to 2.5 times faster compared to a standard 5W charger, or up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Powerstation PD and PD XL Highlights:

1 x USB-C PD port for 18W output and 15W input

1 x USB-A port for 12W charging

Priority+ charging means Powerstation PD will recharge a connected device first then itself when plugged in to the wall

6,700 or 10,050mAh capacity

Includes USB-C to USB-C cable

2-year warranty

$60 and $80 price points

The new Powerstation PD portable chargers feature a clean, black and gray design. Unfortunately, a power adapter isn’t included with these chargers. Mophie sells its own USB-A 15W power adapter for $25, or you can pick up Anker’s for $14. But a more practical option may be Anker’s USB-C and USB-A power adapter for $30.

The Powerstation PD is available now for $60 with the Powerstaion PD XL going for $80.

Mophie is currently running a 25% off promotion for one item, however, the new Powerstation PD chargers are excluded.

Mophie also announced a new line of Powerstation Plus portable chargers that have integrated Lightning cables/micro USB cables that includes a variety of sizes and colors. They will be available sometime this quarter.

In addition to the powerstation PD and powerstation PD XL, mophie also announced a new powerstation plus line equipped with integrated Lightning / micro USB switch tip output cables. Available in three sizes, the powerstation plus mini (4,000mAh), powerstation plus (6,000mAh), and powerstation plus XL (10,000mAh) batteries will charge your device with speeds up to 10W. The powerstation plus line will be available in various colors on mophie.com in Q1 2019 for $59.95, $79.95, and $99.95 respectively.

If you don’t need the micro USB cable portion coming with the soon to be released models, Mophie already sells the Powerstation Plus in multiple sizes and colors for Apple devices with the integrated Lightning cable.

If you’re looking for something similar to these Mophie portable chargers at lower prices, check out Anker, Aukey, and more on Amazon in the $30-$50 range.

