Charter officially releases new Spectrum TV streaming app for Apple TV

Spectrum today has officially released its new Apple TV application after rolling out support for Zero sign-on last month. The new Spectrum TV app allows subscribers to watch Spectrum content – live and on-demand – via their Apple TV.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The Spectrum TV app was originally slated to launch sometime towards the end of 2018, but that ultimately ended up not being the case due to a series of delays. The Spectrum TV app works when you are connected to your Spectrum internet, allowing you to watch content on your Apple TV with ease and without sign-in.

Spectrum touts that the app allows you to access “hundreds of channels in Live TV” and “thousands of On Demand shows and movies” as well. You can also create your own personalized guide by picking your favorite channels and then filtering the guide by favorites.

Here is how Spectrum describes the app:

Now you can bring your Spectrum TV experience to your Apple TV! Enjoy hundreds of live channels and thousands of On Demand titles when you’re connected to your Spectrum Internet service. Available programming is based on your Spectrum TV subscription package. To get started, launch the app while connected to your Spectrum Internet service to sign in automatically. What you need to use this app:

– A Spectrum TV and Internet subscription

– Apple TV (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K support Spectrum TV

The Spectrum TV app has been long-awaited by Spectrum TV subscribers. While it doesn’t do you any good if you don’t already pay for Spectrum cable subscription, the app represents another way for Spectrum subscribers to access content.

To download the Spectrum TV app for Apple TV, head to the App Store on your device.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: