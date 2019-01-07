Future gadgets will come with Tile tracking built right into their chips

Tile tracking tags were first launched back in 2013, allowing you to track the location of things like gadgets, wallets, keys and bags by attaching a small electronic tag to them. Since then, we’ve seen a series of developments with the technology …

The tags themselves got smaller, but they are still something you need to buy and attach to your property. The ideal scenario would be for Tile trackers to be built right into devices, something the company first initiated last year through partnerships with Boosted and Bose – but it now wants to go even further.

Tile has formed partnerships with chip makers to include the capability in their Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chips.

Tile is collaborating closely with leading BLE chip companies, including Qualcomm, Dialog Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, and Toshiba; the agreements will see integrated Tile reference designs and increased platform compatibilities. As part of the strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. Tile will be a part of the Extension Program for Voice and Music. Ultimately, product manufacturers will be able to seamlessly enable products with Tile technology via BLE chips and offer “Find with Tile” features to their customers. “As the consumer demand for products like truly wireless earbuds increases, and those earbuds shrink in size thanks to highly-integrated Bluetooth audio SOC’s like the QCC5100 series, keeping track of high-value audio devices becomes ever more important for the consumer, a problem which Tile looks to elegantly solve,” said Chris Havell, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.

Although Tile tracking is based on Bluetooth, and therefore has a range limited to around 300 feet, the app allows for crowdsourced location of lost devices further afield. Once a tag or device is put into Lost mode, everyone running the app will be searching for it, so the more Tile users there are, the greater the chances of being reunited with your gadgets.

It would certainly be cool to see this technology embedded in chips used by Apple devices.

Current Tile tags range in price from $25 to $35, with savings available on multi-packs.

