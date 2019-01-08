Hyper shows off USB-C Hub for iPad Pro at CES, 40% off preorders this week only

- Jan. 8th 2019 10:05 am PT

This week at CES 2019, Hyper is showing off its new USB-C Hub for iPad Pro, the world’s first designed specifically for the new 2018 iPad Pro. Already completely funded on Kickstarter and ready to ship starting this month, you can get the new iPad Pro hub for 40% off as a preorder special for the rest of the week. A big thanks to Hyper for sponsoring our coverage of CES 2019 on 9to5Mac.com.

Get the Hyper USB-C Hub for iPad Pro on Kickstarter now for a special $59 preorder price (Reg. $99)

Head below for a look at our recent video hands-on with the new USB-C hub (and check out Hyper at its CES booth at LVCC South Hall 3 Booth 31510 if you’re there!)

By connecting this hub to your iPad Pro’s USB-C port, the new Hyper USB-C hub adds 6 new ports to your device including 4K HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery.

You’ll also notice a removable and replaceable rubber grip that securely holds the hub in place without blemishing the iPad Pro surface. It’s made to allow the hub to work flawlessly with the Apple Smart keyboard folio- unlike some other hub options on the market– but also removable (and replaceable) to allow for compatibility with other cases too.

The new Hyper USB-C Hub for iPad Pro is compatible with both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with or without Apple Smart (Keyboard) Folio, and it comes in Space Gray and Silver color Aluminum enclosure options to match the new device.

Also at CES, check out Hyper’s latest lineup of USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, and more for MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods and other devices:

Pictured above and on show at Hyper’s booth at CES are a few of its wireless chargers for iPhone and AirPods including two that combo as USB-C hubs for your MacBook and other devices:

Check out Hyper’s CES booth at LVCC South Hall 3 Booth 31510.

