Hyper shows off USB-C Hub for iPad Pro at CES, 40% off preorders this week only

Head below for a look at our recent video hands-on with the new USB-C hub (and check out Hyper at its CES booth at LVCC South Hall 3 Booth 31510 if you’re there!)

By connecting this hub to your iPad Pro’s USB-C port, the new Hyper USB-C hub adds 6 new ports to your device including 4K HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery.

You’ll also notice a removable and replaceable rubber grip that securely holds the hub in place without blemishing the iPad Pro surface. It’s made to allow the hub to work flawlessly with the Apple Smart keyboard folio- unlike some other hub options on the market– but also removable (and replaceable) to allow for compatibility with other cases too.

The new Hyper USB-C Hub for iPad Pro is compatible with both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with or without Apple Smart (Keyboard) Folio, and it comes in Space Gray and Silver color Aluminum enclosure options to match the new device.

Get the Hyper USB-C Hub for iPad Pro on Kickstarter now for a special $59 preorder price (Reg. $99)