Tim Cook teases ‘new services’ coming in 2019, says Apple’s ‘greatest contribution to mankind’ will be health-related

In addition to addressing the iPhone XR and Apple’s ever-growing wearables business on CNBC, Tim Cook also talked about Apple’s increasing interest in services and health care. The Apple CEO teased that Apple has new services coming this year…

On CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer asked Cook how Apple planned to further grow its Services business – perhaps even to the point that it is 40 percent of the company. As usual, Cook wouldn’t go into specifics, but he did tease that Apple has new offerings in the services business coming this year:

On services, you will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming. I don’t wanna tell you about what they are and I’m not gonna forecast precisely, the ramps and so forth. But they’re things that we feel really great about, that we’ve been working on for multiple years.

Apple is rumored to have a news subscription service launching soon, using the Texture magazine platform it acquired last year. Further, Apple continues to develop its original video content, which is also expected to launch in 2019 at some point.

Tim Cook also addressed Apple’s growing interest in health care, saying that in the future when people ask what Apple’s “greatest contribution to mankind was,” it will be about health initiatives:

On healthcare in particular and your wellbeing, this is an area that I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, “What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind,” it will be about health. Because our business has always been about enriching people’s lives. And as we’ve gotten into healthcare more and more through the Watch and through other things that we’ve created with ResearchKit and CareKit and putting your medical records on the iPhone, this is a huge deal. And it’s something that is very important for people. We are democratizing it. We are taking what has been with the institution and empowering the individual to manage their health. And we’re just at the front end of this. But I do think, looking back, in the future, you will answer that question, Apple’s most important contribution to mankind has been in health.

