9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch S3 LTE from $270, DJI Mavic Pro $649, Aukey Smart Plug 2-Pack $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Start the year with an Apple Watch Series 3 LTE model for as little as $270
Apple Watch deals abound this morning w/ Series 3 from $230, Series 4 starting at $385
Apple Watch Sport Bands w/ Case for $5 in various colors via Amazon
Give your Apple Watch a new leather band for $8 shipped via Amazon
Today only, save $350 on the DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter at $649 shipped
Add two slim Aukey smart plugs to your home for just $20 shipped
This week’s best iTunes deals: Books made into movies $8, Sopranos complete series $49, more
Twelve South’s latest iPhone accessories are on sale: Powerpic Qi Charger $53, cases, more
Cover your 9.7-inch iPad w/ the leather Twelve South BookBook for $49 (Reg. $80)
Fantastical 2 is back at its all-time low from $2 (Reg. up to $10)
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Last Voyage’s cosmic iOS adventure and puzzles now FREE for very first time (Reg. $5)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
MORE NEW DEALS:
This Sharp 32-inch HDTV is perfect for kids, playrooms, more at under $100
- Dive into the world of VR with Google’s $44 Daydream View Headset (Reg. $99)
- Upgrade your iMac or MacBook’s reliability & speed w/ this 480GB SSD for $55 (Reg. $70)
- Capture 5.2K footage with a GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $449 (Reg. $599)
- Amazon offers up to 30% off Bluetooth speakers today: Waterproof $20, 2-pack $28, more
- UBTECH’s $100 Stormtrooper Robot features smartphone control and more ($50 off)
- Take to the skies at 30% off in today’s Amazon drone sale, multiple options from $24.50
- Smartphone Accessories: Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder $10 shipped, more
- Fossil’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off smartwatches, more from $35
- The AmazonBasics DSLR Backpack is down to a new all-time low at $31 (20% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Vampire’s Fall Origins, Toolbox for iWork, more
- This California Air Tools Air Compressor runs quiet and doesn’t use oil: $143.50 (Reg. $200)
- Kids can create their own circuit games with the Klutz Maker Lab Kit: $9 shipped (Reg. $15+)
- COACH is taking 50% off all discounted styles + free shipping during its Winter Sale
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Deluxe $20, Hollow Knight from $9, more
- Lock-in 2 years of Wired Magazine + iPad access for just $4/yr. today ($20+ value)
- Take control of your personal finances with Truebill Premium for $20 (Orig. $36)
- Puree away with the KitchenAid 9-Cup Exact Slice Food Processor for $70 (Reg. $140)
- Bonobos cuts an extra 40% off all sale items with over 200 new styles added + free shipping
- J.Crew 48-Hour Flash Sale discounts thousands of items: 25% off + extra 60% off sale
- Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with health supplements from $3: Multivitamins, fish oil, more
- This ladder can reach 22-feet and holds up to 375 pounds for $100 shipped (Reg. $160)
- Keep your hands nice & toasty w/ a rechargeable warmer + external battery: $19 (Reg. $25)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 09, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019
- Alienware announces a 240Hz laptop w/ OLED option & 55” OLED gaming monitor at CES 2019
- Grovemade’s new Apple Watch dock is a minimalist home for your wearable
- Samson brings its new $100 Satellite USB/iOS Broadcast Microphone to CES 2019
- Kangaroo expands its home security system with low-cost smoke alarm and more
- Whirlpool unveils smart countertop oven w/ Alexa + more intelligent home appliances at CES
- Panasonic unveils “World’s Most Cinematic TV” with professional-grade color accuracy
- Lenovo bolsters its lineup of PC gaming peripherals with new UltraWide monitors, more at CES
- Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped
- Key by Amazon introduces new in-garage delivery option, first Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt and more
- New Year, New Reads: our top five books for January 2019
- The GE Kitchen Hub packs a 27-inch touch screen, Google Assistant, and more
- HUAWEI’s MateBook 13 takes on the MacBook Air w/ a quad-core i7, dedicated graphics, more
- NVIDIA begins certifying certain Freesync monitors for use with its G-SYNC technology
- Hisense shows off new two-panel ULED TVs at CES w/ Android TV and Roku platforms
- New Alien: Blackout mobile game set to continue the events of Isolation on iOS/Android [Video]
- ViewSonic’s X Series Projectors bring 4K, Alexa, & Assistant control to your home theater
- Vintage meets modern on new Kodak Smile Instant Camera and Printer at CES
- Ubtech lends its bipedal Walker robot a pair of hands and showcases new Cruzr at CES
- The new Tablo Quad DVR skips the commercials for you, supports 8TB of storage
- Blue goes pro at CES 2019 with the new $100 Ember XLR mic
- TP-Link debuts new Wi-Fi 6 routers including Deco X10 Mesh System touting 1.95Gbps speeds
- Incase takes the wraps off new environmentally-friendly MacBook sleeves and organizers
- Vizio’s lineup of 2019 TVs are better than ever with Quantum Color, ultra bright panels, more
- JBL unveils new Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at CES, along with gesture-controlled PartyBox
- Acer’s Swift 7 laptop offers small bezels, Thunderbolt 3, more
- TP-Link expands its Kasa lineup with new AI-powered cameras, outlets and more
- Mophie introduces Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and more
- SOL Republic intros Shadow Fusion Headset w/ built-in Tile tracking at CES 2019 + more
- You have to see Samsung’s new minimalist Space display arriving at CES next week