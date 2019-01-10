Sonos now selling Play:1 and One stands and shelves, new cables in 3 lengths

Sonos today has quietly started selling a handful of new accessories via its online store. The new accessories include shelves and stands for the Sonos One and Play:1, as well as new power cable lengths for all of its speakers.

Generally, Sonos has relied on accessory makers such as Sanus for things like mounting equipment, stands, and other accessories. While Sanus products are sold via the Sonos website, Sonos today has ventured into the accessory market itself.

First off, Sonos is now selling a “Sonos Shelf” that is designed for the Sonos One, as well as the Play:1. The shelf features a recessed base where your Sonos speaker will sit, and there’s also a cable cutout where you can store excess cable to prevent slack:

Featuring the same color, material, and finish as Sonos One, Shelf becomes an extension of the speaker, feeling more like an elegant home furnishing than a utilitarian tech accessory. Shelf’s interior hides the speaker power cable and a wraparound solution for excess slack, ensuring your space stays clean and clutter free.

The Sonos Shelf is available for $59.99 in white or black to match your Sonos One or Play:1.

Further, Sonos is also now selling its own Sonos Stand for the One and Play:1. The company touts that these stands are perfect for creating surround sound setups. The design here is similar to the shelf as you get a recessed base and storage for excess cable slack.

The Sonos Stand sits at 33-inches, which the company says is the “optimal height for surround speakers in your home theater setup.” The Sonos Stand is only available in a pair of two, with Sonos focusing on the surround sound use case. You can pick up that pair for $249.99 in either white or black.

Last but not least, Sonos is now selling new power cables for all of its speakers. These cables are available in three lengths: .5 meters, 1.8 meters, and 3.5 meters. Of note, length availability varies slightly depending on the speaker. For instance, Playbase cables are only available in the 1.8-meter option.

The cables are available in white and black with prices starting at $19.99.

