Sling announces new recommendation features coming to its Apple TV app

Sling TV is rolling out a nice update to its Apple TV application that gives the app a leg-up on other platforms. Sling announced in a blog post today that Sling TV on Apple TV includes new recommendation features to help you easily find things to watch.

The update means Apple TV users will now see a “Recommended for You” section on the Sling TV homepage. In this section, you’ll find live and on-demand suggestions of things to watch, including sports, news, movies, and TV shows.

Starting today, select Apple TV users will see a new “Recommended for You” ribbon on “My TV” that will suggest live and on-demand shows, movies sports and news, based on the shows you watch the most. With this new ribbon, you’ll spend less time scrolling through content and more time streaming your favorite shows.

Further, any parental controls you’ve applied to your Sling account will also apply to personalized recommendations.

Sling also teases that the new “Recommended for You” section on the Apple TV is only the start of its planned personalization features. Over the coming months, Sling says it will be “improving content recommendations and will have additional new features to make your browsing experience even easier.”

Currently, “Recommended for You” is available only on the Apple TV, but Sling says it will roll out to additional devices in the future.

