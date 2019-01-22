Apple Pay picks up new bank partners across Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US

Target and Taco Bell aren’t the only new partners for Apple Pay this week. Apple has also updated its running list of bank partners from around the world with lots of new entries.
This includes CommBank in Australia which is one of the major banks in the country. CommBank announced last month that support would arrive sometime this month. These are the latest across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand:
Australia
- Bankwest
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Canada
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch – Commercial Cards
New Zealand
- ASB Bank Limited
United States
- Alpena Community Credit Union
- American Bank (TX)
- American First Credit Union
- Axiom Bank
- Bank of Cairo and Moberly
- Bank of Hazlehurst
- BankVista
- Campbell Employees Federal Credit Union
- Canton Co-Operative Bank
- Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union
- Citizens National Bank (OH)
- Coleman County State Bank
- Columbia Credit Union
- Farmers State Bank (Yale, IA)
- First Area Credit Union
- First Liberty National Bank
- First National Bank of Sonora
- Jefferson County Federal Credit Union
- Jefferson Credit Union
- Kearny Bank
- LM Federal Credit Union
- Members Choice WV Federal Credit Union
- Menlo Survey Federal Credit Union
- MidSouth Bank
- Nebraskaland National Bank
- NESC Federal Credit Union
- NexTier Bank
- Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union
- North Country Savings Bank
- Northwestern Mutual Credit Union
- Pine Federal Credit Union
- Sanibel Captiva Community Bank
- Simmesport State Bank
- TexStar National Bank
- The State Bank (CO and MI now)
- Valley Credit Union
- Victoria City-County Employees Federal Credit Union
- Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union
- Washington Savings Bank (IL and MA now)
I can confirm that Apple Pay is now available for CommBank
— Scott Obara (@ScottObara) January 22, 2019
@MacRumors @9to5mac New Zealand gets support for #ApplePay from @ASBBank pic.twitter.com/CfRbhrIG9d
— Richard Everson (@EversonRick87) January 22, 2019
If your bank is newly added to the list, you can follow our guide for setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.
Apple Pay lets you use your existing credit or debit card from your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay securely and privately in stores where contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works in apps from the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and on the web from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
You can find the full list of supported Apple Pay banks and credit unions around the world here.
