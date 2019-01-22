Apple Pay picks up new bank partners across Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US

Target and Taco Bell aren’t the only new partners for Apple Pay this week. Apple has also updated its running list of bank partners from around the world with lots of new entries.

This includes CommBank in Australia which is one of the major banks in the country. CommBank announced last month that support would arrive sometime this month. These are the latest across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand:

Australia

Bankwest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Canada

Bank of America Merrill Lynch – Commercial Cards

New Zealand

ASB Bank Limited

United States

Alpena Community Credit Union

American Bank (TX)

American First Credit Union

Axiom Bank

Bank of Cairo and Moberly

Bank of Hazlehurst

BankVista

Campbell Employees Federal Credit Union

Canton Co-Operative Bank

Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union

Citizens National Bank (OH)

Coleman County State Bank

Columbia Credit Union

Farmers State Bank (Yale, IA)

First Area Credit Union

First Liberty National Bank

First National Bank of Sonora

Jefferson County Federal Credit Union

Jefferson Credit Union

Kearny Bank

LM Federal Credit Union

Members Choice WV Federal Credit Union

Menlo Survey Federal Credit Union

MidSouth Bank

Nebraskaland National Bank

NESC Federal Credit Union

NexTier Bank

Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union

North Country Savings Bank

Northwestern Mutual Credit Union

Pine Federal Credit Union

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank

Simmesport State Bank

TexStar National Bank

The State Bank (CO and MI now)

Valley Credit Union

Victoria City-County Employees Federal Credit Union

Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union

Washington Savings Bank (IL and MA now)

I can confirm that Apple Pay is now available for CommBank — Scott Obara (@ScottObara) January 22, 2019

If your bank is newly added to the list, you can follow our guide for setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Apple Pay lets you use your existing credit or debit card from your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay securely and privately in stores where contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works in apps from the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and on the web from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You can find the full list of supported Apple Pay banks and credit unions around the world here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: