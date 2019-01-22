Apple Pay will soon work at Target, Taco Bell and more locations, covering 74% of top US merchants

Apple has shared the latest progress with Apple Pay rolling out to major US retailers. Today’s news includes Target, Taco Bell, Speedway, and more as the latest businesses to accept Apple’s payment platform.

Apple announced the news this morning in a Newsroom post:

Target, Taco Bell, Hy-Vee supermarkets in the Midwest, Speedway convenience stores and Jack in the Box are the latest merchants to support Apple Pay, the most popular mobile contactless payment system in the world that lets customers easily and securely pay in stores using their iPhone and Apple Watch. With the addition of these national retailers, 74 of the top 100 merchants in the US and 65 percent of all retail locations across the country will support Apple Pay.

We reported last year that Target was testing Apple Pay support in San Francisco in November. Apple says Target is rolling out support for its payment platform now and will be functional in all of its US stores in the “coming weeks.”

Apple Pay support for Taco Bell’s 7,000 restaurants and Jack in the Box’s 2,200 chains will be arriving in “the next few months.”

Speedway is another major US merchant to begin accepting Apple Pay, however it sounds like just in-store use for Speedway locations, with Hy-Vee in the Midwest accepting it inside and out.

Apple Pay is rolling out now in Target stores and will be available in all 1,850 locations across the US in the coming weeks. Customers can use Apple Pay today at more than 245 Hy-Vee stores in the Midwest and inside the store at all of Speedway’s approximately 3,000 locations across the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast. Apple Pay is also rolling out to more than 7,000 Taco Bell and 2,200 Jack in the Box locations in the next few months.

In its press release, Apple also recapped its 2018 success with major wholesale club Costco bringing Apple Pay support to its 500+ warehouses, CVS adding it to its 8,400 stores, as well as 7-Eleven coming on board.

These top merchants join other national retailers that already support Apple Pay. In 2018, Costco completed the rollout of Apple Pay to over 500 US warehouses and CVS Pharmacy introduced Apple Pay at all of its nearly 8,400 stand-alone locations. 7-Eleven launched Apple Pay at 95 percent of its US stores last year.

Read Apple’s full Newsroom press release below:

