5-in-1 magnetic keyring charging cable for iPhone, iPad, and more includes Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, and Micro-USB, crowdfunding campaign live

Vonmählen is a new company claiming to have the world’s first 5-in-1 compact keyring charging cable and is currently seeing success with two crowdfunding campaigns. With a sharp and slim magnetic design, the “High Five” includes Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, and Micro-USB to offer 2.4A fast charging for iPhone, iPad, and many other devices.

As spotted by The Verge, Vonmählen is using both Kickstarter and Indiegogo to raise funding for the compact keyring multi-cable. It is $200 shy of hitting 100% of its goal on Kickstarter as of writing. Vonmählen is asking backers for about $16 for the High Five.

High Five Highlights:

Fastens to your keyring magnetically

2.4A charging

Durable

Tangle-free

Silcone cable

Compact 7mm design

Features Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, and Micro-USB

Assuming High Five makes it to market successfully, it will compete with existing (yet more basic) products like the NomadKey and other options like Kero’s key ring Lightning cable.

As for the 5-in-1 claim, here’s how Vonmählen describes the functionality:

USB-A power source to USB-C end device

USB-A power source to iPhone, iPad, or iPod

USB-A power source to Micro-USB end device

USB-C power source to iPhone, iPad, or iPod

USB-C power source to Micro-USB end device

High Five comes in a variety of colors and Vonmählen believes it will ship out the first products to backers in May this year. The company says it is offering 45% off High Five with its crowdfunding campaigns, which puts the MSRP at around $30.

Keep in mind there are risks with crowdfunding campaigns and there aren’t any guarantees that the products will make it to market.

Check out the promo video below. Does the High Five look compelling to you?

