Hands-on with six of the best ultra-thin cases for iPhone XS and XS Max

There are a ton of options out there when it comes to protecting your iPhone. Ranging from OtterBox and LifeProof ultra-protective cases, to Apple’s sleek Leather and silicone cases, and more. There are also a slew of popular ultra-thin iPhone cases. Read on as we go hands-on with six of the best ultra-thin cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

In many instances, ultra-thin iPhone cases are more about fashion than functionality. While they protect your iPhone from scratches and scrapes, they generally won’t help during a face down drop. They are, however, a great way to give your iPhone a splash of color or keep your glass back free from scratches.

Tozo Hybrid Soft Grip Ultra-Thin Case for iPhone XS

Tozo’s Hybrid case takes an interesting approach to the ‘ultra-thin’ phenomenon. The case is made from TPU edges with a soft back that is totally clear. This makes for a slightly more protective design than other thin cases, but it’s also not quite as thin.

The TPU edges stretch around the device, which will help in the case of a face-down drop. The material is also very grippy, making it easy to hold onto, something that can’t be said for other iPhone XS ultra-thin cases.

iPhone XS version – $10.99

iPhone XS Max version -$10.99

Pros:

Very grippy

Covered power and volume buttons that are very easy to press

More protective than other ultra-thin cases

Clear back shows the color of your iPhone

Cons:

Not as thin as others

Back material shows fingerprints and attracts dust/lint

Tozo Slim Hard

In addition to its Hybrid case for iPhone XS, Tozo also makes a Slim Hard model that more closely adheres to the traditional ultra-thin design. It features a matte design, and I chose the blue color, which is actually quite nice.

The matte design has its flaws, though. The Tozo Slim Hard is very slippery, so you’ll have to be extra careful when pulling it out of your pocket. There’s also very little raised edge around the front, which means you won’t get much protection on face-down drops.

iPhone XS version – $8.99

iPhone XS Max version – $8.99

Pros:

Very slim

Blue color is subdued and sleek

Uncovered power button and volume buttons

Cons:

Slippery

Little protection around the front

Torras Slim Fit & Humixx ultra-thin for iPhone XS

The next iPhone XS ultra-thin case I tried out is the Torras Slim Fit. This case is very similar to the Tozo Slim Hard, but has a few key differences that set it apart. For instance, its covered volume buttons are significantly harder to press than other cases.

One benefit the Torras Slim Fit offers is that it’s more rigid than the Tozo Slim Hard. If you intend to take your phone in and out of its case relatively often, this is a big selling point as the case is less likely to bend and eventually wear down.

iPhone XS version – $9.99

iPhone XS Max version – $15.99

Pros:

Slim, but also more sturdy than the Tozo Slim Hard

Covered power button that’s easy to press

Cons:

More expensive than other options (for the Max)

Little coverage of the front

Covered volume buttons are hard to press

Slippery

I also tried the Humixx Ultra-Thin case and it is identical to the Torras Slim Fit, but slightly cheaper.

iPhone XS version – $9.99

iPhone XS Max version – $9.99

Torras Crystal Clear for iPhone XS

The Torras Crystal Clear case is similar in many ways to the Tozo Hybrid. It’s made from a flexible TPU material and is slightly thicker than the other ultra-thin iPhone XS cases.

Because it’s thicker, the case stretches around to the front of your iPhone XS. Of all the cases I tried, the Torras Crystal Clear is the most protective. I chose the red version, which features accented red edges with a clear back. This looks incredibly slick with the space gray iPhone.

iPhone X version – $12.99

iPhone XS Max version – $17.99

Pros:

Most protective option

Accented edges are very slick

Grippy, flexible TPU material

Cons:

Not as thin as other options

Covered volume and power buttons are hard to press

Not available for iPhone XS

Totallee Ultra Slim

Lastly, I tried out the Totallee Ultra Slim case for iPhone XS in jet white, though it’s available in a total of 9 colors. Like most ultra-thin cases, the Totallee only provides protection for the back, and slightly for the camera.

The jet white version sets itself apart from ultra-thin iPhone XS cases because its design is far more grippy than other cases. You essentially get the grip of the aforementioned TPU cases combined with the thinness of an ultra-thin case.

Pros:

Grippy, yet still ultra-thin

9 color options

Uncovered power and volume buttons

Cons:

Pricey

Not as rigid as other options

iPhone XS version – $29

iPhone XS Max version – $35

(Totallee has sponsored 9to5Mac in the past, but this case was purchased at full price for personal and review use.)

Wrap up

As you can see, ultra-thin iPhone XS cases are divided largely into two categories: very thin with little protection, and slightly thicker with more protection. They provide a generally affordable option to protect and style your iPhone. These are some of the options we tried, but other popular cases do exist, such as the Spigen Air.

During my testing, I came to really enjoy the Torras Crystal Clear in red, due in large part to the protection it provides as well as the combination of the red accents with my space gray iPhone.

Do you use an ultra-thin case for your iPhone? If so, which one do you prefer? Let us know down in the comments!

