9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Air $994, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular 512GB $799, iPhone XS Silicone Case $19, more
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s newest 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $994, today only (Reg. $1,199)
Save big on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular 512GB: $799 (Orig. $1,279)
Wrap your iPhone XS in an official Apple silicone case for $19.50 (Reg. $39)
A look at Luminar 3’s advanced AI tools & Library (+$10 off)
Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
Take to the high seas in Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS, now on sale for $4 (Reg. $8)
- The stellar Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Blyss and its serene, self-evolving puzzles are now just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks hits its all-time low on iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)
- Save the galaxy in Iron Marines for iOS, now matching the all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon is making Vintage-styled Bluetooth Speakers now, $99 today only
- Black Friday pricing returns on Acer’s Chromebook 14 in today’s Gold Box
- Keep tabs on your security cameras and much more w/ Google’s Home Hub: $87 (Reg. $149)
- Today only, save on TP-Link smart bulb and switch bundles from $30
- Jump into the world of Nintendo Labo with deals on Robot and Variety Kits for $40
- At under $8, this top-rated Gerber Pocket Knife is an easy buy
- Sony’s Powerful Mini Bluetooth Dolby Digital Sound Bar falls to $198 shipped (Reg. $350)
- Save 30% on TP-Link’s Archer C9 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $70 shipped, more from $50
- Smartphone Accessories: Insignia 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger $40 shipped, more
- Logitech’s Harmony Elite 15-Device Remote comes with a $50 GC for $250 ($330 value)
- The Super Bowl is a few days away, score the TCL 49-inch Roku HDTV for $200
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Under Armour, Spotify, Fanatics, Krispy Kreme and more
- Levi’s Flash Sale takes 30% off orders of $100+ with jeans, outerwear, accessories, more
- This 2-Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker is just $8 at Target today (Reg. up to $20)
- Toshiba’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV gets paired w/ an Echo Dot for $200 ($260 value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $20 or less, Bastion from $4, more
- Today only, Joe’s New Balance is kicking up your workouts w/ select sneakers from just $30
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Money Pro Personal Finance, Sandbox World War II, more
- This 16-piece $11 Craftsman Screwdriver set is an essential for computer repairs (35% off)
- GAP discounts thousands of items from $20 including outerwear, shoes, jeans & more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box features Super Bowl party essentials from $3 shipped
- Get your cardio in check w/ this Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine at $230 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Rockport revamps your winter boots with an extra 40% off select styles & deals from $42
- Ninja’s Food Processor + Spiralizer takes vegetarian night next level at $50 (Reg. up to $100)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 28, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes
Raspberry Pi showcases new enterprise-focused Compute Module 3+ starting at $25
Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- The Cotton Carrier Skout camera & binocular sling is perfect for your outdoor activities
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel
- EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peephole replacement
- Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
- Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
- Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoption with plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August