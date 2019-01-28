Latest Apple Pay promo offers 20% off at Fanatics ahead of the Super Bowl

Apple continues its Apple Pay promotions this week with an exclusive offer for Fanatics shoppers. Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, you can get 20 percent off orders of $25 or more when buying via Apple Pay…

In order to lock-in the discount, you’ll have to use promo code “APPLEPAY” at checkout. The offer is valid until February 3rd, which means you should be able to use it to score discounts on Super Bowl apparel after the big game on Sunday.

Apple Pay checkout is supported in the Fanatics app as well as on its website. Here are the full terms and conditions:

Get 20 percent off purchases over $25 when you use Apple Pay in the Fanatics app or on Fanatics.com. Use coupon code “APPLEPAY” to redeem. Valid January 27 through February 3 until 11:59 p.m. ET. Select brands and merchandise are excluded (based on availability or other factors).

This isn’t the first time Apple has offered a deal for Fanatics shoppers. Last year, Apple and Fanatics ran the same promo in celebration of MLB Opening Day and NCAA March Madness. Other Apple Pay promotions have offered deals on Nike gear, Dunkin Donuts, and much more.

