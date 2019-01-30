9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone Xs/Max/R Smart Battery Case $118, Philips Hue Bundle $120, Incase MacBook Backpack $25, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118

Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Bundle w/ 3 bulbs + dimmer: $120 (Reg. $150)

Tote a 15-inch MacBook with the $25 Incase Cord Compass Backpack (Reg. $60+)

Apple’s 2018 Mac Mini sees up to $150 off (tax select shoppers only)

A look at Luminar 3’s advanced AI tools & Library (+$10 off)

Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10

Action RPG Animus Stand Alone for iOS now matching App Store all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Does Amazon make a microwave with Alexa built-in? Yes! And it’s on sale for $42 (Reg. $60)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower

The Orro smart light switch uses multiple sensors to learn your lighting patterns